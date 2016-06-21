Concerned, Confident and Savory – Indonesia Celebrates Independence Day with Coffee Tasting

On the occasion of the 64th Day of Independence and the 4th annual Coffee Day, the Consulate General of Indonesia invited guests to a coffee degustation at “Die Rösterei”, a roasting facility, at Mönckebergstraße 7. Consul General Teuko Darmawan warmly welcomed his guests. Concerned about the victims of the massive earthquake which hit Java Island on September 2, 2009, he first extended his gratitude to the German government and the human aid organizations for their support. Concerning the relationship between Indonesia and Germany as well as the European Union, the Consul General expressed his confidence based on recently signed treaties about future cooperation. To make the most of the Coffee Day, he then invited his guests to a tasting of Indonesian coffee.

Amomg the guests who participated at the coffee degustation were next to Ibu Titien Darmawan (r.) the Consul General of India, Dr. Vinod Kumar, with his wife, the Consul of Tunisia, Hamed Ben Brahim, Doyen Zarko Plevnik from Croatia and Jean Pierre Tutin, General Consul of France, as well as members of the protocol. (Photo by the Consulate General of Indonesia)

Indonesia is the world’s third largest coffee producing region in the world, and the fifth largest coffee exporter to Germany. Coffee imports from Indonesia were worth 146 million Euros in 2008, or twice as much as the previous year. From the trend point of view, Indonesia’s import demonstrates wonderful prospects if German’s high demand continues to be properly channeled by the coffee industry in Indonesia.

Finally, people in Germany consume 148 liters of coffee per person per year, higher than the consumption of water and beer. The average number of Germany’s coffee imports during the last three years is above 1 million tons. In terms of value, coffee consumption in Germany is the biggest in Europe, equaling 3 million Euros on average per year or 29 percent of all coffee segments in Europe.

The coffee served at “Die Rösterei” was Sumatra, Java, Bali and Toraja, which belongs to the most exported ones and Arabica, whose production started in the 18th century under Dutch colonial domination.

Among the guests were Doyen Zarko Plevnik, Consul General of Croatia, and his colleagues from the Ukraine, Serbia and Finland, as well Gero Winkler from the Chamber of Commerce and David S. Zeller, President of the Club of Hamburg.