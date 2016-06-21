A new design for Hamburg’s minarets

On Sunday morning, the two 20 metres high minarets of the “Centrum-Moschee” (centre-mosque) in Böckmannstraße 40 (St. Georg) were brought to a storehouse in Hamburg-Fischbek, where the artist Boran Burchardt will daub them with green-white sexangles. “Many people will associate a football or a beehive with the sexangles, but the sexangle is a symbol in the Islamic culture and green the colour of the prophet Mohammed”, explained the painter. The new design will cost about 40,000 euros and will be payed by the donates given to the Islamic community Centrum-Moschee, said Imam Ramazan Ucar. He is sure that the investment will be worth. “The citizens of St. Georg and visitors of Hamburg will like the new design”, he said.