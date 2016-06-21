Vattenfall Chief Breaks Silence over Controversial Power Plant

Hans-Jürgen Cramer, a member of the executive board at Swedish energy concern Vattenfall, broke the silence surrounding the absence of any official decision on the firm’s controversial project to build a coal power plant in Moorburg. After unsuccessfully appealing to Hamburg’s senate for the licenses, he said the company has been left with “no other choice” than to seek expert legal advice and reiterate their intention to sue the state for damages should permission for the project be withdrawn.

Ever since the CDU-Green coalition took the reigns of power on 14th February this year, the silence surrounding the postponement of the Vattenfall coal power plant project has been deafening. The Green party’s long standing environmental opposition to the construction of the plant has resulted in a ‘catch 22’ situation for the coalition: Allow the project to go ahead and sacrifice political credibility and face accusations of hypocrisy, or withdraw permission and face the wrath of one of Europe’s largest energy concerns – to the tune of a reported 1.3 Billion Euro law suit against the state.

Applying the Pressure

One can only guess at what is going on behind the scenes in Hamburg’s Town Hall as neither Green nor CDU party representatives have commented on the case for four months, and no mention of the issue was made in last week’s government declaration.